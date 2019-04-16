In the Heights Film Adds Rent Original Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela

The In the Heights film casting keeps rolling out. New to the lineup is two-time Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega, who will take on the role of sassy hairstylist Daniela.



Rubin-Vega is most known as an original cast member of the Pulitzer-winning musical sensation Rent, which earned the actress a Tony nomination for her Broadway debut as Mimi Marquez. She netted a second Tony nom for her turn in another Pulitzer winner, Anna in the Tropics, appearing alongside Jimmy Smits, who will play Kevin in the In the Heights film.



Also new to the In the Heights movie cast is Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Carla and Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black) in the new role of Cuca.



They join a previously announced slate of stars that includes Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, Tony nominee Corey Hawkins as Benny, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Leslie Grace as Nina, Gregory Diaz IV as Sonny and Olga Merediz reprising her Tony-nominated Broadway turn as Abuela Claudia. Jon M. Chu is the film's director.



Featuring the Tony-winning score of Lin-Manuel Miranda and a screenplay adapted by Tony-nominated book writer Quiara Alegría Hudes, In the Heights follows Washington Heights bodega owner Usnavi (Ramos) and the trials and celebrations of his neighborhood of friends and family.



The movie musical is scheduled for release into cinemas on June 26, 2020.