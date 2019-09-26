Sponsored
Joshua Henry (center) with the cast of "The Wrong Man"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Exclusive First Look! Joshua Henry Stars in the World Premiere Musical The Wrong Man

by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 26, 2019

Preview performances are underway for the world premiere musical The Wrong Man. In advance of the new tuner's October 7 opening night, MCC Theater has offered Broadway.com an exclusive first look (above) at three-time Tony nominee Joshua Henry with the cast. The off-Broadway nonprofit has also announced a three-week extension through November 17 at the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space. Directed by Thomas Kail and featuring a book, music and lyrics by Ross Golan, based on his concept album, The Wrong Man is set in Reno, Nevada, where Duran, a man just scraping by, is accused of a murder he says he didn't commit.

