Exclusive First Look! Joshua Henry Stars in the World Premiere Musical The Wrong Man

Preview performances are underway for the world premiere musical The Wrong Man. In advance of the new tuner's October 7 opening night, MCC Theater has offered Broadway.com an exclusive first look (above) at three-time Tony nominee Joshua Henry with the cast. The off-Broadway nonprofit has also announced a three-week extension through November 17 at the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space. Directed by Thomas Kail and featuring a book, music and lyrics by Ross Golan, based on his concept album, The Wrong Man is set in Reno, Nevada, where Duran, a man just scraping by, is accused of a murder he says he didn't commit.