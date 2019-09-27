Matt Mueller on Finding Out He Got His Harry Potter Role at a Truck Stop & Why Jessie Mueller Makes Him Feel Like a 'Proud Grandpa'

Matt Mueller

Matt Mueller in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Photo by Matthew Murphy)

Matt Mueller is making a magical Broadway debut as Ron Weasley in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. "We started performances in March and started rehearsals in December of last year. [Rehearsal was like] going to Hogwarts. We went to Hogwarts for three months,'" Mueller told Paul Wontorek in a recent interview on Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive. "I auditioned initially in Chicago. My agent told me it was happening. I said, 'That sounds like a lot of fun. There's no way.' I never thought anything would happen."



Mueller proceeded to participate in the audition process for the Broadway juggernaut. "You had your little family for the 90 minutes that were in the movement call. Everybody had a chopstick that was a wand," he recalled. "The audition process for this has been and will probably remain one of the best audition processes ever. There's so much love for the piece and what it is and the people who are involved in it. It was very apparent from the get-go. It's a great vibe to have. Everybody's there for the same reason. Everybody's excited to see you and what you're going to bring. It was just really, really cool."

Flash forward to Mueller driving in sleet "somewhere in the middle of Wyoming." "I had finished a gig and was on a road trip," he explained. "I was like, 'I've got to get gas.' I had just pulled up, and had a call from my agent. I went up to the truck stop and wandered around on the phone." With the delight of earning the coveted Cursed Child role comes great responsibility. "What's so wonderful is that they're all these same people we fell in love with in the books. They are these people that we love that so many of us have literally and literarily grown up with. It was a little daunting to be like, 'Everybody knows this guy,'" Mueller said. "The theatricality of it gives us license to be our own person. He's one of the most courageous [characters] because he's probably the most scared. He always steps up and always has. It's a glorious thing to get to do."

Mueller's sisters include Six-bound star Abby Mueller and Tony winner Jessie Mueller. He spoke about what it was like to witness Jessie's Broadway debut in On a Clear Day You Can See Forever with Harry Connick Jr. "It was just such a wacky thing. I remember the day she left. We were outside of her apartment, and she got into a big black car and drove away like some sort of song," he said. "It was all just incredibly exciting. I will never forget going to see Clear Day. That was definitely sort of a proud grandpa moment. Any time I see one of my siblings do what they do, it's a joy." Fingers crossed that audiences can catch all three Muellers on Broadway together one of these days!

