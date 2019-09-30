Seared, Starring Raúl Esparza, Extends Ahead of Off-Broadway Performances

Audiences can now have an even heartier helping of Theresa Rebeck's Seared off-Broadway! Originally scheduled to run through November 10, MCC Theater has announced that this New York premiere production will now play through December 1 at the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space. The announcement comes ahead of preview performances, which begin on October 3. Opening night is set for October 28.



As previously reported, Seared stars four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza as hot-headed chef Harry, recent Hercules leading lady Krysta Rodriguez as Emily, W. Tré Davis as Rodney and David Mason as Mike.



Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, Seared is a new fit-for-foodies comedy about brilliant, hot-headed chef Harry (Esparza). When he scores a mention in a food magazine with his signature scallops, his business partner Mike (Mason) finally sees profits within reach. The only problem? Harry refuses to recreate his masterpiece for the masses. Mix in a shrewd restaurant consultant and a waiter with dreams of his own, and it all goes to hell in this hilarious and insightful new play that asks us to consider where art ends and commerce begins. Audiences will be up close to the action as MCC’s flexible Frankel Theater is transformed into the intimate kitchen of a New York City restaurant.



The creative team for Seared includes scenic design by Tim Mackabee, costume design by Tilly Grimes, lighting design by David Weiner and sound design by Palmer Hefferan.