Alex Wyse and Wesley Taylor on How Indoor Boys Season 3 was like Shooting a 'Feature-Length Film'

Stage favorites Wesley Taylor and Alex Wyse are gearing up for season three of their acclaimed web-series Indoor Boys, which premieres on October 1. In honor of the show releasing new episodes, which will feature a multitude of Broadway and TV stars, the duo stopped by Broadway.com's #LiveatFive to chat about what fans should expect from the upcoming season and what the future holds. "After the second season, these character absolutely had more to say," Wyse told Ryan Lee Gilbert. "It's a cast of forty people this time. It's just amazing to have all these people who inspire us and who are our friends be in a room making something. It's unbelievable."

While it started out as a sketch idea in 2017, Wyse and Taylor have grown Indoor Boys into a full-fledged series award-winning series that gets bigger with every season. "We basically shot a feature-length film in eight days," Taylor said. "The whole third season is about 80 minutes long, like a movie. We shot it in a week and were so extremely focused and fierce and myopic, in a sense. It was still a lot of laughs, we still have five minutes of outtakes. It really was an honor to have everyone bring their A-game to this."

Being co-creators means that Wyse and Taylor know how to work to each other's strengths to make Indoor Boys the best it can be. "I always find that the most effective version of comedy is to find things that bug me, and to then embellish those things," Wyse said. "I exaggerate something I'm struggling with and turn it into a monstrosity. We humiliate ourselves quite a bit in this show, I think I wrote every single insult about myself." On the other hand, Taylor brings a sense of formation to the script. "The coupling of our creative marriage really highlights each other's strengths," Taylor said. "I have a knack for structure and situational comedy, where Alex is a great joke writer. We put them together and can sing-song off each other's ideas."

With the entire third season dropping for fans to binge-watch, the talented duo is already dreaming of what's next. "We have several other projects we're trying to develop," Taylor said. "It's still a pipe-dream but we've been at the very early stage of developing a film and we definitely have some other ideas for a series." As for whether or not Indoor Boys will continue on, Wyse knows this is just the beginning. "We're going to keep going," he said. "We'll continue to write stories together."

Be sure to watch Indoor Boys Season 3 when it drops on October 1!

Watch the full #LiveatFive episode below!