Get an Exclusive First Look at Clips from Blue Man Group's New Speechless Tour

by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 1, 2019

Blue Man Group's new Speechless tour is in full swing! Performances began on September 24 at Los Angeles' Hollywood Pantages Theatre, marking the premiere of Blue Man Group in L.A., the first of more than 50 cities around North America that will welcome the tour in its first season. We've got an exclusive first look at action-packed video clips from the Speechless tour, in which the world-renowned bald and blue trio embark on a fresh journey of discovery with new and original compositions, invented instruments and unexpected situations. Check out clips from the tour below, and be sure to experience Blue Man Group when they come to a city near you!

