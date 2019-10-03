Janie Dee & More Cast in Menier Chocolate Factory's Revival of The Boy Friend

London's Menier Chocolate Factory has announced initial casting for its upcoming production of Sandy Wilson's delightful 1953 tuner The Boy Friend. Matthew White will direct the previously announced production, set to begin previews on November 22 and open on December 3.



The cast will feature Olivier winner Janie Dee (Follies) as Madame Dubonnet, Jack Butterworth (Billy Elliot) as Bobby van Husen, Amara Okereke (Oklahoma!) as Polly, Tiffany Graves (Sweet Charity) as Hortense, Olivier nominee Issy van Randwyck (Rough Crossing) as Lady Brockhurst, Adrian Edmondson (Twelfth Night) as Lord Brockhurst and Dylan Mason (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Tony.



Wilson's all-singing all-dancing love letter to 1920s musical comedies is set in Madame Dubonnet's finishing school in the south of France, where perfect young ladies burst into song at the least provocation, and forbidden boyfriends are forever popping through the French windows to sing and dance with them.



Joining White on the creative team are choreographer Bill Deamer, musical director Simon Beck, scenic designer Paul Farnsworth, lighting designer Paul Anderson, sound designer Gregory Clarke and orchestrator David Cullen.



The Menier's production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through March 7, 2020.