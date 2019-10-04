Sponsored
Dear Evan Hansen Star Andrew Barth Feldman Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 4, 2019
Andrew Barth Feldman in "Dear Evan Hansen"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Get ready for a one-of-a-kind look inside this Tony-winning musical! Dear Evan Hansen's title star, Jimmy Award winner Andrew Barth Feldman, will lead Broadway.com's new vlog, "Behind the Stripes," starting on October 8.

The vlog will follow the rising star backstage at the hit musical, which centers on the conflicted title character (played by Feldman), who finds himself caught in a lie that unexpectedly changes his life.

Feldman, who is currently a student at Lawrence Woodmere Academy in Woodmere, NY, took home the 2018 National High School Musical Theatre Award (Jimmy Award) for Best Performance by an Actor. He is also co-author of the Star Wars parody musical SW: A New(sical) Hope. Dear Evan Hansen marks his first gig on Broadway.

Tune in and watch the young star take Broadway.com readers behind the scenes at the show that is stirring audiences every night. "Behind the Stripes" will run every Tuesday for eight weeks.

Dear Evan Hansen

The 2017 Tony winner for Best Musical follows Evan as he searches for the things in life that we all need.
