Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play Opens on Broadway

On the heels of an acclaimed 2018 world premiere staging at New York Theatre Workshop, Jeremy O. Harris' acclaimed debut work Slave Play opens at Broadway's Golden Theatre on October 6. Robert O'Hara repeats his work as director for the Broadway transfer, which began previews on September 10.



Slave Play follows the lives of six people living at the MacGregor Plantation, where fear and desire entwine in the shadow of the Master's House.



Reprising their performances from the off-Broadway run are Paul Alexander Nolan as Jim, Ato Blankson-Wood as Gary, James Cusati-Moyer as Dustin, Sullivan Jones as Phillip, Chalia La Tour as Teá, Irene Sofia Lucio as Patricia and Annie McNamara as Alana; they are joined by Joaquina Kalukango as Kaneisha.



In celebration of opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring the daring new work's talented cast acting out the vision of a celebrated playwright.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.