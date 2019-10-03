Kirsten Scott on 'Belting Her Face Off' in Rock of Ages and the Time She Drove Abby Lee Miller's Escalade All the Way to NYC

Kirsten Scott in Rock of Ages (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Rock of Ages is back on the New York stage and Kirsten Scott is joining in the fun as Sherrie in the 10th anniversary production. Now that it's officially Rock-tober, Scott stopped by Broadway.com's#LiveatFive to talk about '80s music, Dance Moms and what she loves about her character. "Sherrie has a lot of energy. There's so much hope in the tiniest of skirts," Scott told Beth Stevens. "It's so refreshing. I think I'm a very hopeful person so at first it was really easy taking on Sherrie's personality. There are definitely times where the city is hard and it's 90 degrees and you get to go into that hope and joy of the show. It's refreshing to get to play that wide-eyed girl and know everything's going to work out."

Now playing at the New World Stages off-Broadway, Scott is thrilled to be a part of Rock of Ages. "Being in this show feels epic," she said. "It's like I've been initiated into a secret society; I feel like I'm part of the cool kid club now. My first experience with the show was seeing my friend Ashley Spencer in it, and I actually wear one of her costume pieces every night. It's like the sisterhood of Sherries."

With a score full of big rock songs , Scott loves to sing her favorite hits in Rock of Ages. "'Harden My Heart' is so kickass," she said. "I get to end the song with my back sliding down a stripper pole and belting my face off looking at the audience. It's this moment where Sherrie is so desperate and she's making a not-so-great decision. It's a really cool moment."

Before heading to the Bourbon Room, Scott made her Broadway debut in Hairspray and gave an unforgettable audition involving Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller. "I went to the dance studio where Abby Lee Miller teaches for a few years," she said. "She asked if I wanted to come with a bunch of girls to the Hairspray open call so we all met in a parking lot and piled into Abby Lee's Escalade. I had just gotten my license and she actually had me drive all the way to New York City from Pittsburgh. It was a lot. This was 10 to 12 years ago, and the line for the open call wrapped around the block; we waited for five hours. I was wore wooden clogs and a white polo and when I get to the room [casting director] Craig Burns was there. I got a callback, but I decided to stay in school at Carnegie Mellon. A couple months after I graduated, the same slot opened up and they offered me the role. The rest is history."

