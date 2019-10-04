Sponsored
Jackie Sibblies Drury's Pultizer Winner Fairview Sets Casting for U.K. Premiere at the Young Vic

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 4, 2019
Nadia Latif, director of "Fairview"
(Photo provided by the Young Vic)

Complete casting has been announced for the highly anticipated U.K. debut of Fairview, the 2019 Pulitzer-winning play by Jackie Sibblies Drury. Nadia Latif will direct the production, slated to begin previews on November 28 and open on December 5 at London's Young Vic.

The cast will include Nicola Hughes as Beverly, Naana Agyei-Ampadu as Jasmine, Donna Banya as Keisha, David Dawson as Mack, Julie Dray as Bets, Matthew Needham as Jimbo, Rhashan Stone as Dayton and Esther Smith as Suze.

In Fairview, the Frasier family is gearing up for Grandma's birthday, and Beverly needs dinner to be perfect. As her hostess-neurosis begins to get the better of her, Keisha's adolescent malaise starts to seem like maybe it could be something else.

The Young Vic's Fairview will feature choreography by Malik Nashad Sharpe, with scenic design by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Jessica Hung Han Yun, and sound design/original music by Xana.

