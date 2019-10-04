Sponsored
How Did the Cast Celebrate Mean Girls Day? Tacos!

Photo Op
by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 4, 2019
Taco Bell truck outside of the August Wilson Theatre after an evening performance of Mean Girls on October 3.
(Photos by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

On October 3, Aaron Samuels asked Cady Heron the date and a historical day in pop culture was born. Ever since Tina Fey's Mean Girls movie was released in 2004, fans have been celebrating that day paying homage to the film by wearing pink and eating cheese fries. This year, the cast of Broadway's Mean Girls joined in the fun by giving away tacos to its October 3 audience post-show in honor of Karen Smith's famous movie line. Check out the photos of stars Reneé Rapp, Erika Henningsen, Krystina Alabado, Kyle Selig and Grey Henson with the Taco Bell truck, and plan your own visit to North Shore High at teh August Wilson Theatre.

Mean Girls stars Krystina Alabado, Kyle Selig, Erika Henningsen, Reneé Rapp and Grey Henson pose in costume.

Mean Girls

Tina Fey’s fetch movie is, like, now on Broadway.
