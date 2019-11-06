We See Stars! Get a First Look at Danielle Wade, Mariah Rose Faith, Mary Kate Morrissey & More in the Mean Girls Tour

The first national tour of the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated musical Mean Girls launched September 21 in Buffalo, NY. The show, which features a book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond, lyrics by Nell Benjamin and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw, is scheduled to travel to over 25 cities over the next year, and we have a first look at photos from the tour. Take a peek at Joan Marcus' photos of Danielle Wade, Mariah Rose Faith, Megan Masako Haley, Jonalyn Saxer, Mary Kate Morrissey, Eric Huffman, Adante Carter and more as your favorite North Shore High School-ers below and see the Mean Girls tour when it comes to your city!

Danielle Wade as Cady Heron in the national tour of Mean Girls.

Mariah Rose Faith plays Regina George in the Mean Girls tour.