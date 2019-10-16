The Lightning Thief Officially Opens on the Great White Way

On the heels of celebrated off-Broadway and touring engagements, The Lightning Thief, the rollicking stage adaptation of Rick Riordan's young adult fantasy novel, officially opens at Broadway's Longacre Theatre on October 16. The musical will continue for a limited run through January 5, 2020.



Featuring a score by Rob Rokicki, a book by Joe Tracz and direction by Stephen Brackett, The Lightning Thief follows Percy Jackson on a fantastical journey across the United States in search of Zeus' lightning bolt.



The Broadway cast is led by Chris McCarrell, who repeats his acclaimed off-Broadway and touring turn as Percy Jackson, with Kristin Stokes as Annabeth, Jorrel Javier as Grover/Mr. D., Ryan Knowles as Chiron, James Hayden Rodriguez as Luke, Jalynn Steele as Sally and Sarah Beth Pfeifer as Clarisse. Rounding out the company are T. Shyvonne Stewart, Izzy Figueroa and Sam Leicht.



In celebration of opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring standout star McCarrell and his co-stars performing an exciting new musical on Broadway.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.