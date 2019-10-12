Tina—The Tina Turner Musical Arrives on Broadway

Following an Olivier-nominated West End run, the new bio-show Tina—The Tina Turner Musical makes its Broadway premiere on October 12 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Tony-nominated actress Adrienne Warren reprises her Olivier-nominated turn in the title role of the musical, which is scheduled to officially open on November 7.



Born Anna Mae Bullock in 1939 in Nutbush, Turner rose to fame in the 1960s alongside her husband Ike. She later revealed in her autobiography that she had suffered domestic abuse at his hands—they separated in 1976 and divorced two years later. Turner later made a massive comeback in the 1980s. The Queen of Rock 'n' Roll has sold 180 million records worldwide and been honored with 11 Grammy Awards.



Joining Warren among the principal cast is Daniel J. Watts as Ike Turner, Dawnn Lewis as Zelma and Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna.



The company also includes Steven Booth, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Gerald Caesar, Kayla Davion, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Rob Marnell, Mehret Marsh, Jhardon DiShon Milton, Destinee Rea, Jessica Rush, Allysa Shorte, Carla Stewart and Katie Webber, with Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Holli' Conway, Matthew Griffin, Gloria Manning, Mars Rucker, Jayden Theophile and Antonio Watson.



Nkeki Obi-Melekwe plays the role of Tina Turner at certain performances.



Tina features a book by Katori Hall and direction by Phyllida Lloyd, with choreography by Anthony van Laast, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbec, set and costume design by Mark Thompson, lighting design by Bruno Poet, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.