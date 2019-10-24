Darren Criss Will Join Laurence Fishburne & Sam Rockwell in American Buffalo on Broadway

Darren Criss is headed back to the Great White Way. The Emmy-winning stage-and-screen star will play Bobby in the upcoming revival of David Mamet's three-hander American Buffalo. Neil Pepe will direct the previously announced production, scheduled to begin previews on March 24, 2020 and open on April 14 at the Circle in the Square Theatre.



Criss has previously appeared on Broadway in Hedwig and the Angry Inch and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. He won legions of fans for his turn as Blaine Anderson on Glee and earned an Emmy Award for his performance as Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.



Criss rounds out a previously announced cast that includes Tony winner Laurence Fishburne as Donny and Oscar winner Sam Rockwell as Teach.



The full creative team for American Buffalo will be announced at a later date.