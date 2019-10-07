LaChanze & Andrea Martin to Join Campbell Scott in A Christmas Carol on Broadway

Tony-winning actresses LaChanze and Andrea Martin will return to Broadway this holiday season, taking on the roles of the Ghost of Christmas Present and the Ghost of Christmas Past, respectively, in an exciting new take on Charles Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol. The previously announced musical, adapted by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and directed by Matthew Warchus (Groundhog Day), will begin on November 7 ahead of a November 20 opening night at the Lyceum Theatre. Campbell Scott (The Real Thing) will star as Ebenezer Scrooge.



Most recently seen on Broadway giving a Tony-nominated performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, LaChanze won a Tony for The Color Purple and was also nominated for Once on This Island. Martin is a two-time Tony winner for My Favorite Year and Pippin, with additional Tony-nommed performances including Noises Off, Young Frankenstein, Oklahoma! and Candide.



Also new to the Christmas Carol cast are Erica Dorfler (The Great Comet) as Mrs. Cratchit, Dashiell Eaves (A Behanding in Spokane) as Bob Cratchit, Hannah Elless (Bright Star) as Jess, Brandon Gill (Holler if Ya Hear Me) as Fred, Evan Harrington (Peter and the Starcatcher) as Fezziwig, Chris Hoch (War Paint) as Father/Marley, Sarah Hunt (The Last Ship) as Belle, Matthew Labanca (White Christmas) as Nicholas, Alex Nee (Once) as Ferdy, Rachel Prather (The Band’s Visit) as Little Fan and newcomer Dan Piering as Young Ebenezer/George. Sebastian Ortiz and Jai Ram Srinivasan will share the role of Tiny Tim.



This acclaimed new take on A Christmas Carol comes to Broadway from London's Old Vic. The timeless tale of redemption features 12 of the most cherished Christmas carols, including "Joy to the World," "Silent Night" and "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear."



A Christmas Carol will feature scenic and costume design by Rob Howell, music and arrangements by Christopher Nightingale, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone and sound design by Simon Baker.



The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through January 5.