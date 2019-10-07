Jeff Daniels to Play Former FBI Director James Comey in Limited Series Based on His Book

Jeff Daniels, the stage-and-screen star about to conclude his Tony-nominated run in To Kill a Mockingbird, will next appear as former FBI Director James Comey in CBS Studios' new limited series based on his bestselling book A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership, according to Deadline. Oscar nominee Billy Ray (Captain Phillips) will pen the currently untitled project, which will also feature two-time Tony winner Jennifer Ehle (Oslo) as Comey's wife Patrice, Emmy winner Brendan Gleeson (Into the Storm) as Donald Trump and Emmy nominee Michael Kelly (House of Cards) as Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe. The series is expected to air on Showtime and CBS All Access.



"Jeff is so perfect for this part," said Ray. "Great actor, instant integrity, loads of warmth, intelligence, complexity and gravitas. We talked backstage after I saw him in To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway, and I knew I was looking at the only person who could play Jim Comey. Lucky for me, he said yes."



The four-hour series will center on the highest-stakes situations encountered by Comey throughout his career with the FBI, from being appointed by Barack Obama in 2013 to overseeing the email investigation into Hillary Clinton and the ties between the Donald Trump campaign and Russia. Comey was dismissed from his position with the FBI in 2017 after Trump objected to his handling of the investigation regarding Clinton's emails.



Daniels is a small-screen veteran who won Emmys for The Newsroom and Godless. In addition to his Tony-nominated performance as Atticus Finch in Mockingbird, he earned Tony noms for God of Carnage and Blackbird.



Further details on CBS Studios' limited series are to come.