Laura Benanti & Alex Brightman to Join Billy Crystal in His New Film Here Today

A talented group of theater stars have been added to Billy Crystal's new comedy flick Here Today. Crystal directs and stars in the film, which he co-wrote with Alan Zweibel, his collaborator on the Tony-winning solo play 700 Sundays.

Alex Brightman

(Photo: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Joining Crystal on-screen will be Tony winner Laura Benanti (My Fair Lady), two-time Tony nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice) and Pulitzer finalist Anna Deavere Smith (Fires in the Mirror). The cast will also include screen stars Penn Badgley (Gossip Girl), Nyambi Nyambi (The Good Fight) and Emmy winner Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip).



Here Today centers on veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz (Crystal), who is slowly losing his grounding in reality. He befriends a talented New York singer named Emma Payge (Haddish) and together they form a moving friendship that spans generations.



A release date for Here Today will be announced soon.