Timothy Douglas Will Direct Frankenstein at Classic Stage

Veteran director Timothy Douglas has signed on to helm Classic Stage Company's upcoming revival of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein. The previously announced production, featuring a new adaptation by Tristan Bernays, will begin previews on January 30 and open on February 17.



Douglas' vast résumé of directorial credits includes off-Broadway stagings of Yellowman, Brönte: A Portrait Of Charlotte and Rosmersholm and regional productions of Radio Golf, Long Way Down, Etiquette of Vigilance, The Lake Effect, Disgraced and Safe House.



This new take on Frankenstein will be athletically performed by only two actors; the bold retelling of Shelley's beloved novel will explore the creation myth while dissecting some of the most frightening aspects of the human psyche.



Frankenstein will run in repertory with a new staging of Dracula (beginning on January 14), adapted by and featuring Kate Hamill and directed by Sarna Lapine.