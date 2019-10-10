Sponsored
Mario Cantone to Star in World Premiere of Musical Fantasy Bliss at 5th Avenue Theatre

by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 10, 2019
Mario Cantone
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Tony-nominated actor Mario Cantone has been announced to star as Sir Pincus Glimmermore in the brand-new musical Bliss, slated to make its world premiere at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre in 2020. The previously announced tuner, directed by Tony nominee Sheryl Kaller (Mothers and Sons) and choreographed by Josh Prince (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), will run from January 31 through February 23.

Cantone is a veteran actor who has appeared on Broadway in Love! Valour! Compassion!, The Tempest, The Violet Hour, Assassins and his Tony-nominated solo show Laugh Whore. TV viewers know him for his comedic turn as Anthony Marentino on Sex and the City.

Featuring a book, music and lyrics by Tyler Beattie and Emma Lively (Blue, Candyland), Bliss is a fantasy adventure that flips the traditional princess narrative upside down. Hidden away for years by an overprotective father, four wildly distinctive and lovably awkward princesses dream of the world beyond the castle walls. When at last they escape, they encounter adventures beyond their wildest imaginations—and a world that judges them based on appearance. In the end, they must each decide what is worth sacrificing for a "happily ever after."

In advance of Bliss, 5th Avenue Theatre will present the world premiere stage adaptation of Mrs. Doubtfire, starring Tony nominee Rob McClure in the title role.

