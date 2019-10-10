Paterson Joseph to Star as Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol at London's Young Vic

Stage veteran Paterson Joseph has been cast as the evil Ebenezer Scrooge in the Young Vic's upcoming remount of A Christmas Carol. The smash-hit London production, adapted by Jack Thorne and directed by Matthew Warchus, will run from November 23, 2019 through January 18, 2020.



Joseph's stage résumé includes numerous productions with the National Theatre and Royal Shakespeare Company. He has been touring his play Sancho—Act of Remembrance since 2016. His screen work includes cinema turns in The Beach and In the Name of the Father and television appearances in Peep Show and Babylon.



Joining Joseph in the cast will be Myra McFadyen as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Gloria Onitiri as the Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig, Melissa Allan as Little Fan, Kwêsi Edman as Young Ebenezer/George, Hollie Edwin as Jess, Fred Haig as Fred, Nick Hart as Nicolas, Andrew Langtree as Father/Marley, Steven Miller as Bob Cratchit, Maria Omakinwa as Mrs. Cratchit, James Staddon as Fezziwig, Samuel Townsend as Ferdy and Rebecca Trehearn as Belle.



The role of Tiny Tim will be shared by Rayhaan Kufuor-Gray, Lara Mehmet, Lenny Rush and Eleanor Stollery.



As previously announced, The Old Vic's A Christmas Carol will make its Broadway premiere this winter.