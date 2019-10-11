Empire State of Mind! See Chris McCarrell & the Cast of Broadway's The Lightning Thief Meet the Press

The rollicking stage adaptation of Rick Riordan's young adult fantasy novel The Lightning Thief is playing at Broadway's Longacre Theatre. The cast, including Chris McCarrell, Kristin Stokes, Jorrell Javier, James Hayden Rodriguez, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, Jalynn Steele and Ryan Knowles, offered a sneak peek at the musical on October 10. The performance took place in the lobby of the observation deck at the Empire State Building. Director Stephen Brackett and composer/lyricist Rob Rokicki were also in attendance at the event. Take a look at the photos, and then go see The Lightning Thief, which officially opens at the Longacre Theatre on October 16.

The Lightning Thief director Stephen Brackett and songwriter Rob Rokicki are all smiles.