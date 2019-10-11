Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Empire State of Mind! See Chris McCarrell & the Cast of Broadway's The Lightning Thief Meet the Press

Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 11, 2019
James Hayden Rodriguez, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, Kristin Stokes, Chris McCarrell, Jorrell Javier, Jalynn Steele, Ryan Knowles, director Stephen Brackett & songwriter Rob Rokicki
(Photos: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

The rollicking stage adaptation of Rick Riordan's young adult fantasy novel The Lightning Thief is playing at Broadway's Longacre Theatre. The cast, including Chris McCarrell, Kristin Stokes, Jorrell Javier, James Hayden Rodriguez, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, Jalynn Steele and Ryan Knowles, offered a sneak peek at the musical on October 10. The performance took place in the lobby of the observation deck at the Empire State Building. Director Stephen Brackett and composer/lyricist Rob Rokicki were also in attendance at the event. Take a look at the photos, and then go see The Lightning Thief, which officially opens at the Longacre Theatre on October 16.

The Lightning Thief director Stephen Brackett and songwriter Rob Rokicki are all smiles.
The Lightning Thief's James Hayden Rodriguez, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, Kristin Stokes, Chris McCarrell, Jorrell Javier, Jalynn Steele and Ryan Knowles perform a number from musical.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

The rollicking stage adaptation of Rick Riordan's young adult fantasy novel arrives on Broadway!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Amber Riley to Make a Splash in The Little Mermaid Live!
  2. Michael Jackson Musical MJ to Open at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre in Summer 2020
  3. Bailey McCall & More Will Lead the Waitress Tour
  4. Get a First Look at Carolee Carmello in the Hello, Dolly! Tour
  5. Daveed Diggs Tapped to Play Sebastian in Live-Action Little Mermaid Film

Star Files

Jorrel Javier
Chris McCarrell
Kristin Stokes
Newsletters