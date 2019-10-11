Billy Porter in Talks to Play Fairy Godmother in Cinderella Movie Musical

Billy Porter, the Tony-winning stage vet who recently won his first Emmy for Pose, is currently in negotiations to portray the Fairy Godmother in the upcoming fresh movie musical adaptation of Cinderella, according to Variety. Two-time Grammy nominee Camila Cabello will make her film-acting debut in the title role.



The new modern-day Cinderella, which grew from an original idea by Tony winner James Corden (who is on board to produce), will feature a script adapted by Emmy nominee Kay Cannon (Blockers), who will also direct. Details regarding plot and the music that will be included are being kept under wraps.



In addition to his Emmy-winning turn as Pray Tell on Pose, Porter won a Tony for his performance as Lola in Kinky Boots. His other Broadway credits include Shuffle Along, Smokey Joe's Cafe, Grease, Five Guys Named Moe and Miss Saigon.



Speaking of updated Cinderella remakes, a fresh stage version of the classic tale, featuring an original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber, is currently in the works for Broadway.