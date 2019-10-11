Sponsored
Get a Look at David Byrne's American Utopia on Broadway

by Caitlyn Gallip • Oct 11, 2019
David Byrne and the cast of American Utopia. (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Following a sold-out world tour, David Byrne brings his American Utopia to Broadway. With a diverse ensemble of 11 musical artists from around the globe, American Utopia is wowing audiences for a limited engagement. The show features songs from Byrne's 2018 album of the same name, along with hits from his time as the frontman of Talking Heads and his solo work. The special event officially opens on October 20. Take a look at these photos and enter the world of American Utopia, only on Broadway through January 19.

David Byrne in American Utopia.
David Byrne's American Utopia

Following a sold-out world tour, David Byrne's acclaimed theatrical concert comes to Broadway.
