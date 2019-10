Oklahoma! star and Björk-impressionist-extraordinaire Rebecca Naomi Jones experienced a milestone on October 10. Having won theater fans throughout her career for electric performances in Passing Strange, American Idiot, Hedwig and the Angry Inch and more, she received a Sardi's caricature. Her Oklahoma! family was on hand to support her on the occasion. Take a look at the sweet photos, and see her in Oklahoma! at the Circle in the Square Theatre through January 19, 2020.

Jones snaps a sweet pic with her Oklahoma! family, including Mitch Tebo, Patrick Vaill, Mary Testa, Will Mann, Mallory Portnoy, Anthony Cason, Damon Daunno and Chris Bannow.