Ntozake Shange's For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf is playing at the Public Theater for the first time since 1976. The production, which officially opens on October 22, tells the stories of seven women of color using poetry, song and movement. Take a look at these gorgeous shots, and then go see the show live for yourself!

The cast of For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf.