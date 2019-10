Here's a first look at the off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors. Starring Tony nominees Jonathan Groff and Tammy Blanchard as Seymour and Audrey, respectively, along with Tony winner Christian Borle as Orin Scrivello D.D.S., Little Shop of Horrors is set to open at the Westside Theatre on October 17. In honor of Mushnik's Flower Shop upcoming opening, be sure to check out the photos of this killer cast in action and plan a visit to see the monstrous plant for yourself.

Jonathan Groff as Seymour and Christian Borle as Orin Scrivello D.D.S in Little Shop of Horrors.

Tammy Blanchard as Audrey and Jonathan Groff as Seymour.