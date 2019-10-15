Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Dive Into a First Look at Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville Tour

First Look
by Ryan Gilbert • Oct 15, 2019
Shelly Lynn Walsh, Peter Michael Jordan, Chris Clark & Sarah Hinrichsen in 'Escape to Margaritaville'
(Photo by Matthew Murphy)

The national tour of Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville launched on September 29 in Providence, RI. Starring recent Broadway.com #LiveatFive guests Chris Clark and Sarah Hinrichsen, the tour is scheduled to play over 35 cities in its first season. Featuring a book by Emmy winner Greg Garcia and Emmy nominee Mike O'Malley, this production features both original songs and your most-loved Buffett classics, including “Fins,” “Volcano,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “License to Chill” and many more. Get a peek at the new tour by checking out Matthew Murphy's production photos below and get tickets to see this show in a city near you.

Sarah Hinrichsen and Chris Clark star as Rachel and Tully in Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville tour.
Shelly Lynn Walsh and Peter Michael Jordan play Tammy and Brick in the show.
View the Full Gallery Here
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. See Caroline Bowman & Caroline Innerbichler as Elsa & Anna in Disney's Frozen Tour
  2. Tony Nominees Daphne Rubin-Vega, Raúl Esparza and More Set for This Week's #LiveatFive
  3. Little Shop's Start, the Future of Hercules, New Mermaid Songs & More from Alan Menken on Show People
  4. Amber Riley to Make a Splash in The Little Mermaid Live!
  5. Grease Is the Word! Grease: Rydell High Musical Series Spinoff Set at HBO Max
Newsletters