Dive Into a First Look at Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville Tour

The national tour of Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville launched on September 29 in Providence, RI. Starring recent Broadway.com #LiveatFive guests Chris Clark and Sarah Hinrichsen, the tour is scheduled to play over 35 cities in its first season. Featuring a book by Emmy winner Greg Garcia and Emmy nominee Mike O'Malley, this production features both original songs and your most-loved Buffett classics, including “Fins,” “Volcano,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “License to Chill” and many more. Get a peek at the new tour by checking out Matthew Murphy's production photos below and get tickets to see this show in a city near you.

Sarah Hinrichsen and Chris Clark star as Rachel and Tully in Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville tour.