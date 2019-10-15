Broadway Grosses: To Kill a Mockingbird Continues to Break Its Own Box Office Record

Audiences have less than a month to catch Jeff Daniels in To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway, and they are certainly flocking to the Shubert Theatre to do so before there is a casting change. The production, which recouped its Broadway investment in April, raked in $2,244,415.34 last week with the theater at 101.70% capacity. This marks the ninth time To Kill a Mockingbird has broken its own box office record. The play has solidified its spot on the top five among musicals like Hamilton ($3,090,992.00), The Lion King ($2,242,450.00), Moulin Rouge! ($2,203,608.50) and Wicked ($1,839,657.00). The splashy new musical Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, starring Adrienne Warren, also had its first preview performance last week on October 12, grossing $212,998.00.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending October 13.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,090,992.00)
2. To Kill a Mockingbird ($2,244,415.34)
3. The Lion King ($2,242,450.00)
4. Moulin Rouge! The Musical ($2,203,608.50)
5. Wicked ($1,839,657.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Derren Brown: Secret ($344,016.50)*
4. The Lightning Thief ($325,441.50)
3. The Height of the Storm ($323,779.00)
2. Tina – The Tina Turner Musical ($212,998.00)**
1. Linda Vista ($168,097.15)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.37%)
2. Come From Away (102.08%)
3. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.70%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (100.90%)
5. Hamilton (101.51%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Inheritance (74.91%)***
4. The Sound Inside (70.09%)
3. Derren Brown: Secret (68.95%)*
2. The Lightning Thief (67.78%)
1. The Great Society (61.83%)
Source: The Broadway League
*Number based on seven performances
**Number based on one performance
***Number based on four performances