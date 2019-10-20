David Byrne's Acclaimed Theatrical Concert American Utopia Opens on Broadway

After an acclaimed international tour, Scottish-American singer-songwriter David Byrne's cheered theatrical concert American Utopia opens at Broadway's Hudson Theatre on October 20. The main-stem production will continue for a limited run through January 19, 2020.



In American Utopia, Byrne shares the spotlight with a diverse ensemble of 11 musical artists from around the globe. The show was created with choreographer Annie-B Parson and production consultant Alex Timbers, Byrne's collaborators on the off-Broadway hit Here Lies Love.



American Utopia began as an album that Byrne released on Nonesuch Records in March 2018. The recording was his first to reach #1 on the album chart and was also his first to reach the top five on the Billboard 200 chart. The concert, which includes songs from American Utopia, along with songs from Talking Heads and his solo career, played more than 150 dates in 27 countries over nine months in 2018.



In celebration of opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring Byrne with his talented team of musicians electrifying audiences with their powerful theatrical experience.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.