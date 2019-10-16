Sponsored
Manik Choksi & Tom Nelis to Lead Moby-Dick Musical at A.R.T.; Dave Malloy Cuts His Character from Script

by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 16, 2019
Manik Choksi
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Casting is complete for the eagerly anticipated musical Moby-Dick, an adaptation of Herman Melville's classic novel set to make its world premiere this winter at the American Repertory Theater. The previously announced musical, written by Dave Malloy and directed by Rachel Chavkin, will run from December 3, 2019 through January 12, 2020 at the Cambridge, Massachusetts theater. Malloy, who was previously announced to also appear in the cast as Melville, has since cut the character from the show.

Malloy tweeted, "Following up on a tiny announcement we made at A.R.T.'s open house today: I will indeed no longer be performing in Moby-Dick, as I have cut the character of Melville and replaced him with an inanimate white marble bust."

Tom Nelis
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

The newly announced full cast will include Manik Choksi (The Great Comet) as Ishmael, Tom Nelis (Jekyll & Hyde) as Ahab, Starr Busby (Octet) as Starbuck, Kalyn West (The Prom) as Stubb, Anna Ishida (The Importance of Being Earnest) as Flask, Andrew Cristi (A Christmas Story) as Queequeg, Matt Kizer (The River Bridge) as Tashtego, J.D. Mollison (Octet) as Daggoo, Eric Berryman (The B-Side: Negro Folklore from Texas State Prisons) as Fedallah, Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill) as Pip and Ashkon Davaran (The Great Comet) as Pip-not-Pip/Blacksmith/Sailor 1, with Kim Blanck (Octet) and Dawn L. Troupe (Pool of Unknown Wonders).

Developed with and directed by Chavkin and featuring book, music, lyrics and orchestrations by Malloy, Moby-Dick centers on Ishmael (Choksi), Captain Ahab (Nelis) and his crew as they pursue an elusive great white whale aboard the Pequod. In this new adaptation, Melville's 19th-century vision of America collides head-on with the present.

Moby-Dick will feature choreography by Chanel DaSilva and music direction by Or Matias, with scenic design by Mimi Lien, costume design by Brenda Abbandandolo, lighting design by Bradley King, sound design by Hidenori Nakajo, puppet direction by Eric F. Avery and associate music direction by J. Oconer Navarro.

