Legendary Broadway Composer Jerry Herman, Who Wrote Hello, Dolly! & La Cage aux Folles, Dies at 88

Tony winner Jerry Herman, the celebrated composer/lyricist who made his mark on Broadway with award-winning scores to an array of musical comedies, died on December 26 in Miami. According to his goddaughter, Jane Dorian, Herman died of pulmonary complications. He was 88.

Born in New York City in 1931 and raised in Jersey City, Herman learned to play music at a young age. He attended the University of Miami and then started his career in jazz clubs as pianist. He went on to compose 10 Broadway shows. His career highlights include his Tony-winning scores to the long-running smash Hello, Dolly! in 1964 and La Cage aux Folles in 1984. He also earned Tony nominations for writing the scores to Milk and Honey in 1962, Mame in 1966 and The Grand Tour in 1979. His other notable shows include Mack & Mabel and Dear World.

When Herman accepted his Tony Award in 1984 for La Cage, he memorably said, "This award forever shatters a myth about the musical theater. There’s been a rumor around for a couple of years that the simple, hummable show tune was no longer welcome on Broadway. Well, it’s alive and well at the Palace [where La Cage was playing].” Some people inferred he was lobbing an insult at Stephen Sondheim, whose Sunday in the Park with George was up against Herman's score; however, Herman set the record straight to Broadway.com in 2004 by saying: "I believe that my comments upon winning the Tony for La Cage clearly came from my delight with the show business community's endorsement of the simple melodic show tune which had been criticized by a few hard-nosed critics as being old fashioned. 'Old fashioned' is one of my favorite terms, and I was simply saying, 'Thank you for letting me be what I am.'"

Herman was honored with a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2009. He is also the recipient of a 2010 Kennedy Center Honor.



