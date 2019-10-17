Thanks Gods! See Chris McCarrell and the Stars of The Lightning Thief in Exclusive Portraits on Opening Night

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical's quest is officially on Broadway after celebrating its opening night at the Longacre Theatre on October 16. Starring Chris McCarrell, Kristin Stokes and Jorrel Javier as the adventurous trio of half-bloods, the new musical is based on Rick Riordan's uber-popular series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. With music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki, a book by Joe Tracz and direction by Stephen Brackett, this new musical is sure to make even the toughest of gods smile. See lightning strike three times with these exclusive portraits of the cast and creative team on opening night, and be sure to book your own quest to visit Olympus.

Kristin Stokes plays Annabeth.

Jorrel Javier brings Grover to life on stage.