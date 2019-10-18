Odds & Ends: Watch Kerry Washington & Steven Pasquale in a Stirring Trailer for Netflix's American Son & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Watch Kerry Washington & Steven Pasquale in a Stirring Trailer for Netflix's American Son

The first full-length trailer has been released for Netflix's screen adaptation of Christopher Demos-Brown's acclaimed Broadway play American Son. Helmed by the play's director, Kenny Leon, the film features the four stars who debuted American Son on Broadway: Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee. American Son is set at a Florida police station in the middle of the night, where a mother (Washington) is engaged in a search for her missing teenage son. Soon her husband (Pasquale) appears, and the evening spirals out of control. Watch the gripping trailer below and mark your calendar: American Son arrives on Netflix on November 1.







Stephanie J. Block, Brian d'Arcy James & Thomas Sadoski to Appear in Waterwell's The Courtroom

A talented lineup of Broadway stars will take the stand next week in the return engagement of The Courtroom, a re-enactment of deportation proceedings featuring text arranged from real court transcripts by Waterwell co-founder and Tony nominee Arian Moayed. The first performance of the monthly return engagement will be held at Judson Memorial Church on October 24 at 7:00pm. Stars slated to appear in that performance include Tony winner Stephanie J. Block, Tony nominees Brian d'Arcy James and Thomas Sadoski, Nick Mills, Pat Ravey, Kristin Villanueva, Hanna Cheek and Mick Hilgers. Additional performances and casting for future engagements will be announced soon.



Get a Look at Denis Jones' New Choreography for A Chorus Line at D.C.'s Signature

Arlington, Virginia's Signature Theatre is gearing up to debut a fresh staging of the Tony- and Pulitzer-winning musical A Chorus Line. The unique production, featuring the rare instance of new choreography (by Denis Jones, Tony nominee of Tootsie), will run from October 29, 2019 through January 5, 2020. Signature has just released a thrilling rehearsal video featuring Broadway alum Matthew Risch as Zach with a mega-talented group of co-stars performing from the iconic show. Give a watch below and make your way to the D.C. area to see this exciting new staging for yourself.







P.S. In advance of the November 12 first-season launch of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Disney+ has announced renewal for a second season!



