Tickets Are Now on Sale for Broadway Revival of Caroline, or Change

Tickets are now on sale for upcoming main-stem revival of Caroline, or Change. Director Michael Longhurst's new production, a transfer from London's West End, will begin previews on March 13, 2020 and open on April 7 at Studio 54. Sharon D. Clarke will reprise her Olivier-winning performance as Caroline.



Caroline, or Change features a book and lyrics by Kushner and music by Tesori. The musical takes place in Louisiana in 1963. Revolution is in the air, but not so much for Caroline (Clarke), the poorly paid maid toiling endlessly in the sweltering basement of the Gellman household. It's a fantastical, magical place amidst the piles of laundry and singing washing machines, especially for eight-year-old Noah Gellman, who sneaks downstairs to see her whenever he can. Yet a simple gesture to leave more money in Caroline's pocket is about to test who and how far the winds of change can ever really reach.



The Caroline, or Change creative team includes set and costume designer Fly Davis, lighting designer Jack Knowles, sound designer Paul Arditti, music supervisor Nigel Lilley and music director Chris Fenwick. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.



Caroline, or Change made its New York bow at the Public Theater in a 2003 production starring Tonya Pinkins as Caroline and Anika Noni Rose as her daughter, Emmie. The show transferred to Broadway in 2004, earning six Tony nominations including Best Musical, with Rose taking home the trophy as Best Featured Actress in a Musical.