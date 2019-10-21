Sponsored
Broadway Grosses: The Inheritance Gains Traction in Previews

The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 21, 2019
Andrew Burnap in "The Inheritance"
(Photo: Marc Brenner)

The Olivier-winning two-part play The Inheritance is proving popular with American audiences. The Broadway transfer of Matthew Lopez's acclaimed work, which is currently in previews at the Barrymore Theatre, saw a substantial bump at the box office this past week. In just six preview performances, the production took in a gross of $468,149.50, up from last week's box office intake of $354,447.50. The celebrated play, an adaptation of Howards End which takes a panoramic view of gay life in New York City today, is scheduled to officially open on November 17—so now couldn't be a better time to make plans to experience this important piece of theater for yourself.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending October 20.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,788,638.00)
2. Moulin Rouge! The Musical ($2,238,887.50)
3. To Kill a Mockingbird ($2,195,338.32)
4. The Lion King ($2,133,723.00)
5. Wicked ($1,677,867.00)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Rose Tattoo ($401,815.20)*
4. Derren Brown: Secret ($353,407.34)*
3. The Height of the Storm ($335,298.00)
2. The Lightning Thief ($241,741.80)
1. Linda Vista ($204,624.13)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.60%)
2. Come From Away (101.88%)
3. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.72%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.59%)
5. Hamilton (101.36%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Height of the Storm (74.46%)
4. The Inheritance (66.63%)**
3. Derren Brown: Secret (62.39%)*
2. The Great Society (56.43%)
1. The Lightning Thief  (52.13%)

Source: The Broadway League

*Number based on seven performances
**Number based on six performances

The Inheritance – Part 1

This acclaimed two-part play by Matthew Lopez gives a panoramic view of gay life in New York City.
