You Oughta Know the Cast of Jagged Little Pill Before They Begin Broadway Performances

by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 22, 2019
Elizabeth Stanley, Kathryn Gallagher, Antonio Cipriano, Lauren Patten, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Sean Allan Krill
(Photos: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Jagged Little Pill, a new musical inspired Alanis Morissette's trailblazing album of the same name, is coming to Broadway. Following its sold-out summer run at the American Repertory Theater, Jagged Little Pill will begin preview performances at the Broadhurst Theatre on November 3 and officially open on December 5. Bringing the story of a fractured family to life is Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill, Lauren Patten, Celia Rose Gooding, Kathryn Gallagher, Derek Klena and Antonio Cipriano. With direction by Diane Paulus and a book by Diablo Cody, the new musical features Morissette's well-known songs. Check out the photos below of the cast toasting to their upcoming Broadway arrival, and be sure to see this story for yourself.

Director Diane Paulus gives a toast.
Cast members Kathryn Gallagher, Lauren Patten, Sean Allan Krill and more laugh with director Diane Paulus.
The cast and creative team of Jagged Little Pill.

The acclaimed new musical featuring the music of singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette.
