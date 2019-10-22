You Oughta Know the Cast of Jagged Little Pill Before They Begin Broadway Performances

Jagged Little Pill, a new musical inspired Alanis Morissette's trailblazing album of the same name, is coming to Broadway. Following its sold-out summer run at the American Repertory Theater, Jagged Little Pill will begin preview performances at the Broadhurst Theatre on November 3 and officially open on December 5. Bringing the story of a fractured family to life is Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill, Lauren Patten, Celia Rose Gooding, Kathryn Gallagher, Derek Klena and Antonio Cipriano. With direction by Diane Paulus and a book by Diablo Cody, the new musical features Morissette's well-known songs. Check out the photos below of the cast toasting to their upcoming Broadway arrival, and be sure to see this story for yourself.