U.K. Music Star Peter Andre to Play Two-Week Guest Stint in West End's Thriller Live

Peter Andre, an award-winning global media star with a successful music and television career, will step into the hit Michael Jackson musical Thriller Live for a two-week limited run this holiday season. Andre will appear as a special guest star in the production at the Lyric Theatre from December 10-22.



"This is such an honor for me because Michael Jackson was musically the biggest influence in my life and career," said Andre. "He made me dream of being on stage and to be part of music."



When Andre first burst on to international fame as a pop artist in the '90s with hits including "Mysterious Girl" and "Flava," he was the sixth-highest-selling artist in the U.K., having had numerous number-one hit singles, two number-one albums and a multitude of national and international awards.



Andre will serve as the first in a series of guest stars in the show's final six months at the Lyric, where it is ending its record-breaking 11-year run on April 26, 2020 to allow the theater to be refurbished.