The Wrong Man, Starring Joshua Henry, Gets Another Extension Off-Broadway

MCC Theater has announced an additonal extension, through November 24, for Ross Golan's world premiere musical The Wrong Man. Thomas Kail directs the off-Broadway production, which began performances on September 18 and officially opened on October 7 at the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space.



Featuring a book, music and lyrics by Golan, based on his concept album, The Wrong Man is set in Reno, Nevada, where Duran (played by three-time Tony nominee Joshua Henry), a man just scraping by, is accused of a murder he says he didn't commit.



Joining Henry in the principal cast are Ciara Renée and Ryan Vasquez, with Anoop Desai, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Malik Kitchen, Libby Lloyd, Amber Pickens, Kyle Robinson, Debbie Christine Tjong and Julius Williams.



The Wrong Man features choreography by Travis Wall and music direction by Taylor Peckham, with scenic design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Betsy Adams, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and music supervision/vocal arrangements/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.