The Height of the Storm's Lisa O'Hare on Getting a 'Masterclass in Acting' and Her Personal New Amsterdam Connection

Lisa O'Hare in The Height of the Storm (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Lisa O'Hare is back on Broadway in the Manhattan Theatre Club production of Florian Zeller's The Height of the Storm. Originally playing in the U.K., O'Hare was the sole new addition to the Broadway cast of the West End transfer, which is led by Dame Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce. With a month left of the Broadway run, O'Hare stopped by Broadway.com's #LiveatFive to chat about taking on her first play, being on New Amsterdam and more with Beth Stevens. "I've done theater since I was 18, and I've been wanting to do a straight play forever," O'Hare said. "For my first play to be on Broadway with this cast is just bonkers. It's a masterclass in acting every night. Being on stage with [Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce] as your parents is crazy."

Previously seen in Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, this marks O'Hare's return to the Great White Way. "It's fun to just be invested in this storyline and not have to worry so much about the vocals," she said. "As much as I love singing, it's a really nice refreshing change. My character Elise is self-centered but Sibella Hallward (O'Hare's Gentleman's Guide character) is psychotic. I love playing these types of characters because you can react in a way that you'd never get away with in real life. For Elise, I'm still discovering her. Every night I find something new in her or in the story, especially because the timeline of the show is so blurred. It's been a joy."

O'Hare is also known for playing Georgia Goodwin on NBC's New Amsterdam. "It's been such a wonderful ride," she said. "I've never been on a show where I've had such a personal connection. I wasn't pregnant when I began, but I was pregnant in the show. Then, I got pregnant in real life, so they got rid of my fake belly as I grew my real belly so it was my actual pregnant self. I gave birth to my daughter and then had the baby on the show; it was so wonderful. I actually went back two-weeks postpartum to film. It's the best group of people."

Having a successful screen and stage career along with a family means that O'Hare has moved around quite a bit, but now she's here to stay. "I'm in New Jersey so we could have space for our two girls," she said. "We were in L.A. for a about four years and when I got Gentleman's Guide, we came here and we've not left. I think we're here for the foreseeable future, and I love it."

See O'Hare in The Height of the Storm playing at the Friedman Theatre!

Watch the full #LiveatFive episode below!