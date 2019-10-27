Everything’s Gonna Be Fine, Fine, Fine at Our 5 Must-Do Events for the Week of October 28 to November 3

Just the mention of Jagged Little Pill has us quoting "Ironic" ("Don’t you think?") but the long-awaited Broadway arrival of Alanis Morissette’s new musical is just one of five must-do events for the week of October 28 through November 3, including shows spotlighting Sutton Foster, Mare Winningham and Kerry Washington.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 28

SALUTE TO SUTTON

From Millie Dillmount to Marian Paroo, with two Tonys and six Broadway musicals in between, Sutton Foster has redefined stage stardom while winning new fans in TV Land’s Younger. She also makes time to mentor the next generation of theater pros through master classes and directing at Ball State University, making her the ideal honoree at the Drama League’s 2019 black-tie benefit gala. This century-old nonprofit provides training, fellowships and a yearly showcase festival for emerging directors, with alums such as Diane Paulus, Michael Mayer, Rachel Chavkin and Alex Timbers. Serenading Sutton at the Plaza Hotel: Jonathan Groff, Joel Grey, Beth Leavel and many more. They love her madly, madly, and so do we!

INFO: Cocktails, dinner and performance at The Plaza Hotel (768 Fifth Avenue). For details, click here.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29

BRAND NEW DAY

Years before winning acclaim as the author of Angels in America, Tony Kushner caused a stir by comparing the Reagan administration to Germany’s Weimar Republic (precursor to the Third Reich) in his first play, A Bright Room Called Day. Some critics bristled at the suggestion that fascism might rise in America in the mid-1980s, but the epic drama resonates differently in 2019. Never averse to rewriting, Kushner is unveiling a new version of Bright Room directed by his collaborator of more than three decades, Public Theater artistic director Oskar Eustis. A dream cast including Estelle Parsons, Michael Urie, Nikki M. James and Grace Gummer tackle this theatrical call to action.

INFO: Limited run through December 8 at the Public Theater (425 Lafayette Street). Tickets start at $77.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29

MARE MAKES MUSIC

Oscar and Tony nominee and two-time Emmy winner Mare Winningham is getting set to show off her musical side in the forthcoming Broadway transfer of Girl from the North Country. But before singing Bob Dylan’s "Like a Rolling Stone" on stage, Winningham will make her Café Carlyle debut, playing five performances at the city’s most beautiful cabaret space beginning on October 29. The versatile actress, who has released four albums of original songs, will be joined by brothers Tim Crouch on fiddle and mandolin and Dennis Crouch on bass. Expect a bit of "Jewgrass" (Jewish country folk, reflecting Winningham’s conversion from Catholicism to Judaism) and maybe some Dylan on the side.

INFO: 8:45PM October 29-November 2 at Café Carlyle (35 East 76th Street). Tickets start at $95, plus $80 food minimum.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1

A MOTHER'S LOVE

Let’s give a cheer to Netflix for preserving the 2018 Broadway production of American Son for audiences to enjoy at home, featuring original cast members Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee alongside marquee star Kerry Washington. Christopher Demos-Brown’s play tells the too-timely tale of an estranged interracial couple (Washington and Pasquale) summoned to a police station in the middle of the night after the disappearance of their teenage son. Filmed at the Booth Theatre on Derek McLane’s claustrophobic set, this 90-minute adaptation emphasizes Washington’s rising panic and ferocious love. Show your support for plays on Netflix beginning November 1 while savoring four juicy performances, directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon.

INFO: Debuts November 1 on Netflix. For more details, click here.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3

JAGGED (NOT SO) LITTLE MUSICAL

Alanis Morissette’s wildly successful 1995 album Jagged Little Pill radiates an emotional intensity tailor-made for musical theater. Luckily for Morissette, her five-time Grammy-winning work attracted an A-team of Broadway pros led by director Diane Paulus and orchestrator Tom Kitt. Add in Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody, and the result is a totally original family drama that examines hot button issues such as addiction, assault, race and sexuality leavened with love and healing. Millennials will hum along to "Hand in My Pocket," "Ironic," "You Oughta Know" and many more hits, plus two new songs by Morissette and longtime collaborator Glen Ballard. The cast? An impeccable two-generation mix including Elizabeth Stanley, Derek Klena, Celia Rose Gooding and Kathryn Gallagher.

INFO: Open run at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street). Tickets start at $49.

Illustrations by Tug Rice for Broadway.com