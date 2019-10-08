Idina Menzel to Celebrate New Album with Carnegie Hall Concert

We couldn't imagine a better way to ring in the holiday season. Tony-winning Wicked original Idina Menzel has announced a wintertime concert event to toast the release of her new album Christmas: A Season of Love. The concert will take place at the legendary Carnegie Hall on December 11.



Menzel's concert is expected to feature a number of the holiday tunes that will appear on her upcoming album, including "Sleigh Ride," "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year," "Christmas Just Ain't Christmas," "We Need a Little Christmas," "O Holy Night/Ave Maria," "Winter Wonderland/Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)," "Walker's 3rd Hanukkah," "Ocho Kandelikas," "Christmas Time Is Here," "At This Table," "Caroling, Caroling," "Auld Lang Syne" and the Rent classic "Seasons of Love."



No special appearances have been announced yet for Menzel's concert, but guest singers on her album include Ariana Grande, Billy Porter, Josh Gad and Aaron Lohr. We're keeping our fingers crossed.



Christmas: A Season of Love will be released on October 18.