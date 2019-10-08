Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Idina Menzel to Celebrate New Album with Carnegie Hall Concert

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 8, 2019
Idina Menzel
(Photo: Eric Leibowitz)

We couldn't imagine a better way to ring in the holiday season. Tony-winning Wicked original Idina Menzel has announced a wintertime concert event to toast the release of her new album Christmas: A Season of Love. The concert will take place at the legendary Carnegie Hall on December 11.

Menzel's concert is expected to feature a number of the holiday tunes that will appear on her upcoming album, including "Sleigh Ride," "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year," "Christmas Just Ain't Christmas," "We Need a Little Christmas," "O Holy Night/Ave Maria," "Winter Wonderland/Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)," "Walker's 3rd Hanukkah," "Ocho Kandelikas," "Christmas Time Is Here," "At This Table," "Caroling, Caroling," "Auld Lang Syne" and the Rent classic "Seasons of Love."

No special appearances have been announced yet for Menzel's concert, but guest singers on her album include Ariana Grande, Billy Porter, Josh Gad and Aaron Lohr. We're keeping our fingers crossed.

Christmas: A Season of Love will be released on October 18.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. See Jessie Mueller, Megan Hilty & More Step Out for Screening of Patsy & Loretta
  2. LaChanze & Andrea Martin to Join Campbell Scott in A Christmas Carol on Broadway
  3. Fall Preview 2019: Get to Know the 15 New Shows Gearing Up for Broadway
  4. Idina Menzel to Celebrate New Album with Carnegie Hall Concert
  5. Broadway Grosses: David Byrne's American Utopia Is Burning Up the Great White Way

Star Files

Idina Menzel
Newsletters