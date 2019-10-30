Drew Gehling Begins Final Shift as Dr. Pomatter in Waitress on Broadway

Drew Gehling, the star who originated the role of Dr. Pomatter in Waitress, reprises his turn for a final stint in the Broadway musical beginning on October 30. He will remain with the hit show until its closing performance on January 5, 2020. Gehling replaces Mrs. Doubtfire-bound Mark Evans, who played his final performance in Waitress on October 27.



Gehling recently concluded a run in the world premiere musical Almost Famous at San Diego's Old Globe. In addition to Waitress, his Broadway credits include Jersey Boys and On a Clear Day You Can See Forever.



Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.