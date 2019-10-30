Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Drew Gehling Begins Final Shift as Dr. Pomatter in Waitress on Broadway

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 30, 2019
Drew Gehling
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Drew Gehling, the star who originated the role of Dr. Pomatter in Waitress, reprises his turn for a final stint in the Broadway musical beginning on October 30. He will remain with the hit show until its closing performance on January 5, 2020. Gehling replaces Mrs. Doubtfire-bound Mark Evans, who played his final performance in Waitress on October 27.

Gehling recently concluded a run in the world premiere musical Almost Famous at San Diego's Old Globe. In addition to Waitress, his Broadway credits include Jersey Boys and On a Clear Day You Can See Forever.

Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.

Waitress

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Andile Gumbi, Former Simba of Broadway's The Lion King, Dies at 36
  2. Betrayal Stars Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton and Charlie Cox Relish Their Love Triangle
  3. Wicked Surpasses Les Misérables as Fifth-Longest-Running Show in Broadway History
  4. Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo! Get a Fantasy Sneak Peek of Idina Menzel and Billy Porter in the New Cinderella Movie Musical
  5. Idina Menzel to Join Billy Porter & Camila Cabello in Cinderella Movie Musical

Star Files

Drew Gehling
Newsletters