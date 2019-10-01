Odds & Ends: Rebecca Naomi Jones to Join Cynthia Erivo in Genius: Aretha & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Rebecca Naomi Jones to Join Cynthia Erivo in Genius: Aretha

More Broadway stars have signed on to appear in National Geographic's upcoming Genius: Aretha. The previously announced third season of the Genius series, being billed as an authorized account of Franklin's life and music, will star Tony winner Cynthia Erivo as the Queen of Soul. New to the cast is Rebecca Naomi Jones (Oklahoma!) as her sister Carolyn, Patrice Covington (The Color Purple) as her sister Erma and Kimberly Hébert Gregory (The Lion King) as Ruth Bowen, with Malcolm Barrett (Timeless) as Ted White and Sanai Victoria (Black-ish) as Little Re, according to Deadline. Pulitzer-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks (Topdog/Underdog) will serve as the series' showrunner.



The Skivvies Adds Second Rocky Horror Halloween Showtime

The Skivvies are stripping down for an additional dose of Rocky Horror this Halloween. Headliners Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley have announced an 11:30pm showing of their annual Rocky Horror tribute, in addition to the sold-out 9:30pm performance on October 31 at Joe's Pub. In addition to Molina and Cearley, the cast will include Tom Hewitt, Krysta Rodriguez, Larry Owens, Eden Espinosa, Natalie Joy Johnson, Nick Adams, Gabrielle McClinton, Marissa Rosen, Lesli Margherita, Nathan Lee Graham and Amy Hillner. This Skivvies show will put a twist on the iconic tunes of Rocky Horror—so get out and toast Halloween with this incredible company of stars!



John Cameron Mitchell & Ann Harada Set for One-Night Reading of Bad Seed

A star-packed cast will come together next month to perform Maxwell Anderson's Bad Seed as a benefit for the play and musical development program of off-Broadway's The New Group. Cynthia Nixon will direct the reading, slated to take place at the Daryl Roth Theatre on November 4 at 7:00pm. Heading the cast will be John Cameron Mitchell as Rhoda Penmark, Ann Harada as Mrs. Monica Breedlove, Crystal Lucas-Perry as Mrs. Daigle, Taylor Schilling as Christine Penmark, Wallace Shawn as Reginald Tasker and Frederick Weller as Leroy. Additional casting will be announced soon.



P.S. Broadway Cares has re-released the Angela Lansbury Mame holiday ornament! Get yours here.