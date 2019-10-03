Odds & Ends: Cynthia Erivo to Play Aretha Franklin on National Geographic's Genius & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Cynthia Erivo to Play Aretha Franklin in Third Season of Genius

Cynthia Erivo, the Tony-winning Color Purple breakout star who will soon embody Harriet Tubman in the upcoming biopic Harriet, has been cast as another icon, Aretha Franklin, in the third season of the National Geographic series Genius, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Erivo will portray the Queen of Soul throughout the season, titled Genius: Aretha, which is being billed as an authorized account of Franklin's life and music. Pulitzer-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks (Topdog/Underdog) will serve as showrunner. "Aretha Franklin has been a source of inspiration for me since I was a little girl," said Erivo. "Her strength, passion and soul are evident in her everlasting legacy, not only as a transcendent artist but as a humanitarian and civil rights icon."



Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda in the Official Trailer for His Dark Materials

The long-awaited first trailer is here for season one of HBO's miniseries adaptation of the bestselling His Dark Materials novels. Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tony nominee Ruth Wilson appear in the new series, which is adapted by Tony winner Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), with the first two episodes directed by Oscar winner Tom Hooper (the upcoming Cats film). Dive in to the thrilling trailer below and mark your calendar: His Dark Materials debuts November 4 on HBO.







Mj Rodriguez, Jane Krakowski & More Join MCC Theater's Celebrity Game Night

A slew of stars have signed on for MCC Theater's upcoming fundraiser Let's Play! Celebrity Game Night, to be held on November 3 at 6:00pm at The Garage in midtown Manhattan. The evening's players will include Mj Rodriguez, Jane Krakowski, Cynthia Nixon, Katie Holmes, Alan Cumming, Michael Kelly, Samantha Mathis, Margo Martindale, Thomas Sadoski and Amanda Seyfried. As previously announced, hosts and team captains will include Judith Light, Julianna Margulies, Piper Perabo and Peter Hedges. Celebrity Game Night will feature the stars facing off in a series of party games to compete for the coveted title of MCC Game Night Champion.



Matthew Risch & More to Star in A Chorus Line at D.C.'s Signature

A fine company of mega-talents have been selected to lead Signature Theatre's upcoming mounting of A Chorus Line. Matthew Gardiner will direct the previously announced production, which will feature choreography by two-time Tony nominee Denis Jones (Tootsie). The Tony- and Pulitzer-winning musical will play the Arlington, VA theater from October 29, 2019 through January 5, 2020. Heading the cast will be Broadway alum Matthew Risch (Pal Joey) as Zach, with Emily Tyra as Cassie, Joshua Buscher as Larry, Adena Ershow as Val, Samantha Marisol Gershman as Diana, Jeff Gorti as Paul, Ben Gunderson as Bobby, Vincent Kempski as Al, Elise Kowalick as Kristine, Lina Lee as Connie, Bryan Charles Moore as Don, Corinne Munsch as Judy, Kayla Pecchioni as Maggie, Zachary Norton as Greg, Maria Rizzo as Sheila, Trevor Michael Schmidt as Mike, Jillian Wessel as Bebe, Daxx Jayroe Wieser as Mark and Phil Young as Richie.



Broadway-Aimed Havana Music Hall Musical to Hold Industry Presentations

Havana Music Hall, a new musical with an eye on Broadway, will hold industry presentations on November 14 and November 15 in New York City. Featuring a book by Carmen Pelaez and a score by Richard Kagan, Havana Music Hall is set in 1958 at the Havana Music Hall in the heart of a vibrant and creative Cuba. The husband-and-wife team of Rolando and Ramona Calderon are on the verge of a breakthrough when the Revolution tears the only world they have ever known apart. Almost 60 years later, we find the duo trying to forget the past in the now devastated Havana Music Hall, but others won't let them. The November industry presentations will be directed by Elena Araoz.



P.S. Here's your first look at rising star Ruby Rakos in the Judy Garland musical Chasing Rainbows at Paper Mill.



