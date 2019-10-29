Andy Lucien Joins the Cast of On That Day in Amsterdam at Primary Stages; Previews Pushed Back

Off-Broadway's Primary Stages has announced that Andy Lucien will now take on the role of Rembrandt in the world premiere staging of On That Day in Amsterdam, a new play written by Clarence Coo. Lucien replaces the previously announced Evander Duck, who has exited the production. Due to the casting change, Primary Stages has pushed back the originally scheduled first-preview date of October 29 to November 1. Opening night remains November 19 at the Cherry Lane Theatre.



Lucien has been seen off-Broadway in The City of Conversation, The Qualms and The Rape of the Sabine Women, by Grace B. Matthias. His screen credits include Daredevil, The Blacklist and Elementary.



Lucien joins a previously announced company that includes Abubakr Ali as Sammy, Jeffrey Omura as Kevin, Frankie J. Alvarez as Vincent and Rocky Vega as Anne.



On That Day in Amsterdam is set on the morning after a one-night stand, when a refugee from the Middle East (Ali) wakes up next to an American backpacker (Omura) who is himself the son of immigrants. With only a day until the two young men must each leave Amsterdam, they set off on a romantic journey through the city.



Kareem Fahmy will direct the production, which is slated to play a limited engagement through December 18.