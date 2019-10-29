Sponsored
Go Inside the Kitchen with Raúl Esparza and More on Opening Night of Seared

Features
by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 29, 2019
W. Tré Davis, Krysta Rodriguez, David Mason and Raúl Esparza take their opening-night bows.
(Photos: Da Ping Luo)

The kitchen is officially open! Theresa Rebeck's new work Seared, which allows audiences to take a peek at what really happens behind the closed kitchen doors at your favorite restaurants, opened at MCC's Robert W. Wilson Theater Space on October 28. Starring Raúl Esparza in his first original play alongside Krysta Rodriguez, David Mason and W. Tré Davis, Seared follows a hot-headed chef who refuses to make his most famous dish. With Moritz von Stuelpnagel at the helm, the off-Broadway work has already received two extensions to its limited run. Check out the photos below of the cast and creative team celebrating opening night and be sure to make your reservations to see this play.

Seared stars W. Tré Davis, Krysta Rodriguez, David Mason and Raul Esparza get together.
Playwright Theresa Rebeck and director Moritz von Stuelpnagel celebrate.

Raúl Esparza stars in Theresa Rebeck's new fit-for-foodies comedy.
