Raúl Esparza-Led Seared Serves Up an Additional Extension Off-Broadway

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 29, 2019
Raúl Esparza & Krysta Rodriguez in "Seared"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Just following opening night, MCC Theater has announced a second extension to Theresa Rebeck's new play Seared. Originally scheduled to play a limited run through November 10 and later extended through December 1, the production will now conclude its run on December 15.

Raúl Esparza, Krysta Rodriguez, David Mason and W. Tré Davis head the cast of the fresh comedy, which centers on the hot-headed chef Harry (Esparza); when he scores a mention in a food magazine with his signature scallops, his business partner Mike (Mason) finally sees profits within reach. The only problem? Harry refuses to re-create his masterpiece for the masses.

Moritz von Stuelpnagel directs the production, which began previews on October 3 and officially opened on October 28 at the Susan and Robert Frankel Theater at the Robert W. Wilson Theater Space.

