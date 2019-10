A talent-packed lineup of friends and co-stars gathered together to celebrate two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster at the Drama League's 36th annual benefit gala at The Plaza Hotel on October 28. Celebrating Foster's career on stage and screen, including her upcoming Broadway turn in The Music Man, the gala featured a one-night-only musical tribute in her honor—and a slew of the evening's fancy guests striking a pose in the Broadway.com portrait booth. Take a look at the exclusive portraits!

Marissa O’Donnell and Rachel Resheff, who played Teen Fiona and Young Fiona in Shrek The Musical on Broadway, reunite to honor original Fiona Sutton Foster.

Broadway legend Joel Grey appeared in the 2011 revival of Anything Goes alongside Sutton Foster.

Sutton Foster snaps a photo with her dashing Younger co-star Peter Hermann.

The Wrong Man star Joshua Henry celebrates his former Violet co-star Sutton Foster.